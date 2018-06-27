Watch: Chick-fil-A employee performs Heimlich, saves life of choking customer

Excessive heat warning, heat advisory issued from noon Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday
AUSTIN, Tx. -- A Chick-fil-A employee took customer service to another level when he saved the life of a choking customer.

The incident happened at an Austin, Texas Chick-fil-A restaurant on Saturday night, June 23.

Surveillance video shows a man standing up, gesturing that he was choking. A concerned woman jumped in to try to help him -- performing the Heimlich Maneuver.

Despite her efforts, she was unable to relieve the man from choking.

That's when Chick-fil-A employee Hunter Harris stepped in -- performing the Heimlich until the man was no longer choking. The customer didn't let the experience scare him off -- sticking around to finish his meal after the ordeal.