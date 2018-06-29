About 2nd installment: Gino talks with the case of “Sicario: Day of the Soldado”

An FBI agent and a mysterious operative team up to stop a Mexican drug cartel smuggling terrorists across the border. "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" comes out Friday, June 29. Gino sat down with Josh Brolin to talk about the second installment int he Sicario series.
In SICARIO, Day of the Soldado, the series begins a new chapter. In the drug war, there are no rules – and as the cartels have begun trafficking terrorists across the US border, federal agent Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) calls on the mysterious Alejandro (Benicio Del Toro), whose family was murdered by a cartel kingpin, to escalate the war in nefarious ways. Alejandro kidnaps the kingpin’s daughter to inflame the conflict – but when the girl is seen as collateral damage, her fate will come between the two men as they question everything they are fighting for.