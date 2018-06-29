3 seriously injured in crash near Jefferson and Clybourn in Milwaukee, driver was intoxicated

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened early Friday morning, June 29 near Jefferson and Clybourn. Three people were seriously injured in the crash.

Police say the vehicle, which was occupied by the driver and two passengers, was driving recklessly which resulted in a crash around 1:55 a.m. After the crash, the driver fled on foot and was later taken into custody.

The investigation revealed the driver was intoxicated. The driver and both passengers sustained serious injuries.

MPD continues to investigate this incident.