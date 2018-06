× Southwest Airlines flight from Chicago makes emergency landing in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A plane that took off from Chicago Midway International Airport made an emergency landing in Milwaukee on Friday night, June 29.

According to a spokesperson for Mitchell International Airport, Southwest Airlines flight 2095 had some sort of mechanical issue.

The plane, headed for Dallas, was diverted to Milwaukee where it landed safely after 8 p.m.

A total of 130 passengers and a crew of five were uninjured.