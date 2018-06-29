The Family Reunion Music Festival ‘is an annual family celebration of life and love of music’

RACINE -- Ready for its tenth year, a celebration in Racine pulls together music, art and plenty of food. Carl spent the morning previewing The Family Reunion Music Festival in Racine.

About The Family Reunion Music Festival (website)

The Family Reunion Music Festival (previously known as Dan Jam) is an annual family celebration of life and love of music. It's a fundraiser for the Racine Literacy Council and gathers food donations for the Racine County Food Bank. A variety of non-stop music and performances, kids games and family activities.

Admission is $10 ($8 with two non-perishable food items.) Children ages 6 and younger, free. Each paid admission includes four food tickets and one drink ticket.