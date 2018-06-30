× Careless smoking starts duplex fire in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC — Firefighters quickly tackled a house fire in Fond du Lac Friday night, June 29.

It happened just before 10 p.m. at a duplex on Johnson Street.

According to Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, smoke and fire was showing form the outside of the house. Fire crews were able to contain it to the entryway before it extended into the house.

Fond du Lac police arrived on scene and helped the occupants of the home to exit without injury. Police also provided traffic control and scene management.

The cause of the fire was classified as careless use of smoking materials. No injuries were reported.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue crews will be canvasing the area to educate individuals on the importance of working smoke detectors and fire safety.