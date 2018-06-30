Demonstrators in Waukesha join nation for day of action protesting anti-immigration policies

WAUKESHA — Protests took place across the country, including right in the Milwaukee area on Saturday, June 30. Demonstrators in Waukesha protested the separation of families at the US-Mexico border. They say this isn’t just an issue at the border.

Some are concerned about a federal initiative for deporting illegal immigrants that will train Waukesha County deputies in the jail as ICE agents.

“It’s occurring in Wisconsin communities, it’s occurring here in Waukesha, and that program which turns his deputies into immigration agents with the sole mission to identify people who are undocumented regardless of their family ties, regardless of their record, regardless of the contributions,” said Christine Neumann-Ortiz, Voces de la Frontera.

The Waukesha County sheriff has said deputies won’t be in the community doing primary enforcement but that the program is corrections-based. That means they could act as federal immigration agents and question people held in the jail about their immigration status. They would be able to recommend charges for immigration violations and order individuals who could be deported to be held in jail.