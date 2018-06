MILWAUKEE — One person is hurt following a two-vehicle crash near 58th and Hampton. It happened Saturday afternoon, June 30.

According to Milwaukee police, one person was transported to the hospital in what may be critical condition.

A FOX6 crew at the scene says the area has been blocked off while authorities are on scene.

Another look at the two-car accident near 58th and Hampton. | @fox6now pic.twitter.com/h5Tr3ZmALE — Kasey Chronis (@KaseyChronisTV) June 30, 2018

PHOTO GALLERY

The crash remains under investigation.