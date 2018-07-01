Arrowhead HS soccer player commits to play at Charleston Southern University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTLAND-- Lauren McDonald will be a senior next year at Arrowhead High School. She plays soccer and basketball for the Warhawks. She also plays soccer for the club team Strike FC. Lauren has committed to playing soccer at Charleston Southern University after her senior year of high school. In the summer, Lauren says she works out with her Strike FC coach. She also trains at NX Level. Lauren says she loves candy. Before every soccer game she has some chocolate. Lauren says it gives her energy and is a just a good pregame meal.

Lauren McDonald

Arrowhead HS Senior

Soccer and Basketball