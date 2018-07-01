Free BidRide app allows ride-sharing customers, drivers to negotiate pricing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A new app is shaking up the ride-sharing business in the Milwaukee area. It's called "BidRide," and it allows customers and drivers to negotiate the fare for service.

"It's like a one-stop app. You can do all your comparison when you need personal transportation. We allow the rider and the driver to negotiate the final price," said Joe Sanfelippo with BidRide.

When a customer hails a ride, drivers who sign up with the app will be able to find requests for service. From there, they can negotiate with the customer as to how much they want to pay -- whether it's a lot, or a little.

"I can negotiate with the customer so he's happy and I'm happy," said Christopher Abboud, BidRide driver.

Abboud said despite this app being new to the digital taxi business -- it has kept him surprisingly busy.

"I like this app. It's more extra work for me and easy to use," said Abboud.

Abboud has found ride-share driving to be very lucrative.

"Almost like $500, $600, a week," said Abboud.

"If you're in a big hurry, you may be willing to pay a little bit more. If it's a longer ride, you may want a discount on it," said Sanfelippo.

If you're interested in checking out the app for yourself, you can download it for free on Apple and Android devices.