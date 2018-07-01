Tornado Watch issued for all of SE Wisconsin until 7 p.m. Sunday
Brewers option SS Orlando Arcia, recall RHP Aaron Wilkerson

Posted 11:51 am, July 1, 2018

ST. LOUIS, MO - APRIL 9: Orlando Arcia #3 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits an RBI double against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning at Busch Stadium on April 9, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — The Milwaukee Brewers have optioned struggling shortstop Orlando Arcia to Triple-A Colorado Springs before Sunday’s series finale against the Cincinnati Reds.

In a corresponding move, Milwaukee recalled right-hander Aaron Wilkerson from Colorado Springs.

The 23-year-old Arcia hit .197 in 66 games, including 56 starts. He hit .277 in his first full year last season.

Brad Miller was in Milwaukee’s starting lineup at shortstop on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Wilkerson pitched in three games last September for the Brewers, going 1-0 with a 3.48 ERA. This is his first appearance with Milwaukee this season.