× Pedestrian dies from injures after being struck by vehicle near Holton and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE — A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle earlier this month has now died from his injures. He passed away on Saturday, June 30.

Back on Monday, June 11, a pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Holton and Burleigh. Police said it happened shortly before 4 p.m.

Witnesses said the victim was an older man. Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department said the victim was transported to Froedtert Hospital. Police said he suffered serious injuries.

“I was a car distance away from him. I was behind the driver who hit the guy. The guy who got hit walked into the street on a red light. We had the go — but as a walker, he had a red,” said Shaquita Morehouse, witness.

One witness said a neighbor flagged down a nearby police officer, and paramedics soon followed.

The striking driver stayed at the scene with police, according to witnesses.

Witnesses said the victim was wearing a captain’s hat, and one was seen laying in the street after the crash.

43.074749 -87.905234