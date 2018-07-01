× Woman turns herself in after 2015 murder of man she allegedly met on FarmersOnly.com

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A woman, 57, is accused in connection with the murder of a man authorities say she met on the dating site “FarmersOnly.com.”

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the homicide happened back on June 10 of 2015. An arrest was made on June 25, 2018 — when Sheri Jones turned herself in to authorities.

Sheriff’s officials said when deputies arrived at the home on Sangi Lane in Fayetteville on June 10, 2015, they found Clarence Smith, 61, lying motionless in the front yard. Sheriff’s officials said Jones indicated she shot Smith, and said it was self-defense.

She said she called him to have him come to her house to pick up his things, after they met on FarmersOnly.com and dated for a couple of months. Sheriff’s officials said they were not getting along, and were in the process of separating when the shooting occurred.

Jones was held without bond pending her initial court appearance the day after her arrest.