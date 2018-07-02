× ‘We are honored:’ 3 Salvation Army locations in Wisconsin receive $50,000 grants

WAUWATOSA — Three Salvation Army locations across the state are recipients of the Homeless Case Management Services Grant.

According to a press released, the grants, worth $50,000 each ,were provided by The State of Wisconsin, Department of Administration, Division of Energy, Housing, and Community Resources (DEHCR).

The Salvation Army locations receiving funds are:

The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County’s Emergency Lodge in Milwaukee

The Salvation Army’s Grace Place Shelter in New Richmond

The Salvation Army of Dane County in Madison

“We are honored to be the recipient of three of the ten available awards,” said Major Steve Merritt, the Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army of Wisconsin & Upper Michigan. “The money will go toward providing intensive case management services to homeless families, such as; financial management, employment, and ensuring that their children continue in school.”