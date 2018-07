× Boat towed to South Milwaukee Yacht Club after taking on water on Lake Michigan

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — A boat had to be towed to the South Milwaukee Yacht Club on Tuesday night, July 3 after taking on water on Lake Michigan.

Coast Guard officials say five people were on board the 22-foot boat at the time.

A good Samaritan, the Coast Guard, South Milwaukee police (with a patrol boat) and South Milwaukee Fire Department assisted.

No one was hurt.