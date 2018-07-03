Firefighters called out to 2 morning fires at Milwaukee Iron and Scrap; Covanta Environmental Solutions

MIILWAUKEE — Firefighters were on the scene of separate fires in Milwaukee early Tuesday, July 3.

Both happened around 7 a.m.

At Milwaukee Iron and Scrap near 33rd and Villard, a fire broke out in a barrel of metal shavings. Firefighters filled the barrel with water, and extinguished the fire.

One firefighter had to be taken to the hospital, but they were able to return to the station later Tuesday. It’s unclear what sort of injury may have occurred.

Firefighters were also on scene near Covanta Environmental Solutions, located near Green Bay and Glendale. Initial reports indicated there was a building fire, but it turned out to be a car fire.

No other details were released.