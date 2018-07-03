Milwaukee Health Department ‘consistently failed’ to use enforcement powers to protect children

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s troubled health department “consistently failed” to use its enforcement powers to protect children from lead, said a city investigator who detailed preliminary findings to Common Council members Tuesday.

In 2017, health inspectors issued just one citation against a property owner who failed to comply with lead abatement orders, the investigation found. That number plummeted from 46 citations two years earlier.

The number of lead abatement orders fell from 77 in 2015 to 34 in 2017. The LRB’s investigator said the number of properties that required attention did not decrease over the period. In addition, the number of inspector jobs in the city budget did not change.

#BREAKING: Investigators say @MKEhealth “consistently failed” to use its enforcement powers. In this slide, you can see how the lead abatement orders and citations plummeted from 2015-2017. pic.twitter.com/JeFyajrgRt — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) July 3, 2018

“There’s a lot of frustrating statistics that we’re looking at,” said Alderwoman Chantia Lewis, when the data was made public during a meeting of the Steering and Rules committee.

Tuesday’s revelations add to the damning findings against the health department in Mayor Tom Barrett’s administration. The LRB investigation also found that the health department had such poor record keeping that a full analysis of service failures was “not possible.”

The health department is under two ongoing city investigations: the operational probe from the Legislative Reference Bureau and a personnel investigation conducted by the Department of Employee Relations. In addition, the state Department of Health Services and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development are also looking into the agency.

Aldermen quickly grew frustrated during Tuesday’s meeting by what they saw as a lack of information in the latest round of investigations.

“I think the citizens of this community need to know the truth that there has been incredible mismanagement on behalf of a lot of people for years and years,” said Alderman Bob Donovan.

Alderman Mark Borkowski questioned why the health department wasn’t already doing what he described as “elementary” recommendations outlined in the LRB’s preliminary report.

“Anybody watching this, if they had zero confidence in government, it was confirmed,” Borkowski said. “It’s embarrassing!”

.@AlderHamilton says he’s called a special Steering and Rules committee meeting today because of new questions raised about @MKEhealth and its troubled lead abatement program. pic.twitter.com/a6mNarAZTv — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) July 3, 2018

The city health department is tasked with protecting children who have high levels of lead in their blood. The agency is supposed to conduct investigations at the kids’ homes, issue abatement orders as needed, and issue citations if a property owner fails to comply.

The state Department of Health Services has previously found that the health department dropped affected children from its lists improperly, and failed to open investigations into other children with high blood-lead levels.