× Packers’ RB Aaron Jones suspended for 2 games for violating substance abuse policy

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers’ running back Aaron Jones has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2018 regular season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

NFL officials announced Tuesday, July 3 Jones will be eligible to return to the Packers’ active roster on Monday, Sept. 17 following the team’s Sept. 16 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Jones is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games.

In October, Jones was stopped by the Wisconsin State Patrol for speeding on Highway 172 at I-41, and the trooper observed Jones had red and bloodshot eyes, and detected the odor of marijuana.

Jones allegedly told the trooper he smoked marijuana after he ate breakfast, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The trooper issued three citations: operating with a restricted controlled substance, operating without a valid license and speeding in a 55 miles-per-hour zone.