Police seek suspects, vehicle after 6 pellet gun incidents July 1 and 2 in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help identifying a vehicle and suspects wanted in connection to six “pellet gun” incidents that have involved injured people and damage to property.

Police said the incidents have occurred on Milwaukee’s north and east sides between July 1 and 2.

The vehicle has been described as a black or dark gray, 2013-2018 Nissan Altima.

One suspect has been described as a male, black, standing 6’ tall and weighing 150 pounds, with a short black Afro. The suspect was last seen wearing a white T-shirt.

A second suspect was observed in a vehicle, but was not identifiable.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.