Recognize him? Man robs West Allis business with handgun near 78th and Becher

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in connection to an armed robbery that happened at a business near 78th and Becher.

Officials say the suspect, armed with a semiautomatic handgun, took off in a dark red, four-door Toyota sedan — believed to be a 2010-2015 model.

Police describe the suspect as a male, black, about 30-35 years old, 6′ tall, 190 lbs. He was last seen wearing a dark blue zip-up sweatshirt, dark gray sweatpants, black and white athletic shoes, large gold-framed sunglasses and plumber-style grip gloves.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at (414) 302-8094 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (414) 476-CASH.