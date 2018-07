× Fourth of July fireworks show in Wauwatosa canceled due to weather

WAUWATOSA — The Fourth of July fireworks display has been canceled in Wauwatosa due to the weather.

According to the FOX6 Weather Experts, T-storms will taper off Wednesday evening. Fireworks displays in other municipalities may be a game-time decision in some areas depending on the weakening rain and storm location.

CLICK HERE for the latest FOX6 forecast.