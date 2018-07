× Police investigate non-fatal shooting on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday night, July 3 on the city’s north side.

It happened near 44th and Hampton at around 8:30 p.m.

According to police, a 22-year-old man was dropped off at a hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police are looking into the circumstances of the incident and are searching for a suspect.