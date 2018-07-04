Watch: Alpacas spotted in middle of road in Jackson

JACKSON — Why did the alpacas cross the road? That may be a question from the Jackson Police Department, after a group of the fuzzy animals were spotted walking down the street. It was all captured on dashcam video.

Posted to their Facebook page on Wednesday, July 4 an officer is seen herding three alpacas off the middle of the road — and it’s adorable.

“The Jackson Police Department would like to remind everyone to have a happy and safe Independence Day. It is not safe to celebrate your freedom by hanging out in the middle of the road with your friends. You’ll surely get the cops called on you and then we will have to put the end to the party,” the department said in the post.

