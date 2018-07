Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI, Fla. -- A chimpanzee has a heartwarming reunion with its former foster family.

His name is Limbani -- and he climbed in his former foster parents arms during a recent meet-up. The little guy even jumped with joy when he first spotted them in the room.

The Zoological Wildlife Foundation said Limbani was rejected by his mother due to an illness.That's when the couple stepped in to help care for him.

Video courtesy of ZWF MIAMI.