Crews put out grease fire inside Burger King in West Bend

WEST BEND — Firefighters are responding to a grease fire taking place at the Burger King restaurant in West Bend Thursday, July 5.

It happened at the Burger King near 18th and Washington Street.

Officials say the grease fire was in the chimney area and a fire extinguisher system put out most of the fire.

The West Bend Fire Department then put out what was on the roof.

Authorities say that everyone got out with no injuries.