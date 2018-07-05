Military aircraft on display at Mitchell Intl. Airport damaged by heavy snow, will undergo repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Mitchell International Airport is beginning the process of repairing a damaged wing of a long-retired B-25 military aircraft on display.

Heavy snow caused damage to the wing on April 16. The wing failed due to the aircraft’s age, the weight of the snow, and constant exposure to harsh weather over nearly six decades.

The plane has been on public display at Mitchell International Airport since approximately 1959. It is owned by the United States Air Force Museum in Dayton, and it is on permanent loan to the airport.

The job of making the repairs will include moving the aircraft to a repair facility, re-attaching the wing, and performing additional work to prevent future failures of the remaining wing or tail sections.

The project is expected to be completed within several months.