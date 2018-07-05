Prosecutors: Marijuana recovered from van found embedded in side of home in Newburg

NEWBURG — A man is facing charges after a van was found embedded in a home in Newburg on June 28.

Alva Richards, 35, of Waubeka, faces one count of second degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of possession of THC, second and subsequent offense.

According to a criminal complaint, on June 28, a deputy was dispatched to a home on West Hawthorne Drive near Main Street in Newburg, where a homeowner reported hearing “a loud bang” around 3:15 a.m. The homeowner found a vehicle “embedded into her neighbor’s house, approximately 15 feet off the ground.”

A deputy discovered a gray minivan, approximately 15 feet up in the air.

The owner of the home impacted by the vehicle said he was asleep in his bedroom when he heard a loud crash. The deputy observed motor oil and other vehicle fluids covering his upper body.

The complaint says Richards was found in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, and he appeared unconscious. He eventually fell out of the vehicle, landing on the ground. The complaint says he appeared disoriented and under the influence of something. He allegedly told the deputy he smokes marijuana every day, but couldn’t say when he last smoked it. He was taken to the hospital for a blood draw.

When he was questioned, the complaint says Richards indicated he suffers from seizure disorder and last had a seizure on May 10. He said he takes CBD gummies shipped from Florida, and he didn’t believe they contained any THC. He said he smoked a bowl of marijuana earlier in the day on June 28. The complaint says a grinder and .6 grams of marijuana were found in a backpack in his vehicle.

The complaint says the crash appeared to have been caused by Richards’ vehicle leaving the road at a significant rate of speed and hitting some landscaping embankment, which launched the vehicle into the air — and into the home.

Richards was in court on June 28 for a bail/bond hearing. Cash bond was set at $5,000. A status hearing was set for Aug. 8.