× Racine County deputy injured during OWI arrest in Union Grove

UNION GROVE — A Racine County deputy is recovering after getting hurt during an OWI arrest Wednesday, July 4.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were responding to a call about a reckless driver in the Village of Union Grove. It was reported that there was a vehicle going all over the road at approximately 80 miles-per-hour heading west.

Deputies got to the area to find the suspect vehicle stopped in the westbound lane of STH 11 — leaning his body out of the vehicle.

When they pulled over the driver, investigators say the suspect got out of his vehicle and lunged at the deputies — and began to fight.

While taking the suspect into custody, one deputy was hurt and treated at a local medical center for minor injuries.

The suspect is being held in jail on the following charges: operating while impaired 1st offense, battery to law enforcement officer, resisting officer causing harm, and resisting officer.