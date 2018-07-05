MILWAUKEE -- A love triangle for a pair of Summerfest headliners. Plus, legal troubles for Heather Locklear and an expensive purchase by Chris Brown. Casey Carver with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.
TMZ: Chris Brown drops $350K for bulletproof SUV
TMZ: Chris Brown is being sued — and Kylie Jenner’s bodyguard is not Stormi’s dad
TMZ: New details about Cardi B secretly getting married
Police make an arrest in connection with the murder of rapper XXXTentacion
Mission accomplished: Kim Kardashian made it her mission to set Alice Johnson free
The fallout continues after ABC cancels “Roseanne”
Olivia Munn is opening up on Aaron Rodgers’ family drama
Meghan Markle confirms her father won’t attend her wedding to Britain’s Prince Harry
TMZ: Khloe Kardashian conflicted over baby name
TMZ: Kanye West declares his support for President Trump on social media
Khloe Kardashian having early contractions amid drama surrounding child’s father
TMZ: ‘Judy Moody’ actor Jackson Odell dead at 20
TMZ: The creators of ‘Stranger Things’ are being used, but why?
Comedian Ken Jeong stops show to rescue fan who appeared to suffer a seizure