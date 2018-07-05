Violent Fourth of July: Milwaukee police respond to 4 separate shooting in less than 12 hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Fourth of July holiday ends in gunfire across Milwaukee. Thursday morning, July 5, Milwaukee police are investigating several shootings that took place overnight.

A three-year-old suffers non life-threatening after the first shooting near 48th and Fairmount Wednesday night.

Police were called to the area around 10:30 p.m. when someone fired a gun into a home.

Police are still investigating and looking for possible suspects.

Authorities say a 35-year-old man was dropped off at a hospital Wednesday night with serious gunshot wounds.

Investigators are still working to determine the location he was at. Police have not said whether the victim will survive or not.

The third shooting was around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on the city's east side.

Authorities were called to the area of Cramer and North. Police say it started with an argument between two different groups. One person pulled a gun and shot someone.

The victim is a 21-year-old man. He injuries are not life-threatening and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The last shooting happened near 2nd and Maple around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Police were called to the area for reports of a shooting. Officials say a 45-year-old man suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances behind this incident are still under investigation but it is being treated as a homicide. More information on the homicide will be given out once an autopsy is complete.