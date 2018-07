Please enable Javascript to watch this video



FREDONIA, Wis. -- Talk about a close call! Newlyweds running for cover as a tree comes crashing down.

The terrifying moment happened on June 30 -- the same day Cheyenne and Lucas Kopeschka got married.

The two were sitting down for an interview about their big day when they heard a crackle. They looked up at started running. Seconds later, the tree slams right into the bench they were sitting on.

No one was hurt but this is one wedding day they'll never forget.