‘It is sickening:’ George Webb worker punched by man who went behind counter

MILWAUKEE -- Newly-released video shows a man go behind the counter at a George Webb restaurant near 21st and Mitchell and punch a female manager/waitress in the face. Alderman Bob Donovan says he obtained the video on Thursday, July 5. In addition to the attack, the video shows a George Webb co-worker pointing a firearm at the suspect to get him away from the victim.

Alderman Donovan said the co-worker -- who he was told has a concealed carry permit for the firearm -- was successful in getting the suspect to leave the premises.

Donovan indicated in a news release this incident took place last week. The alderman also said the victim is facing thousands of dollars in medical bills to treat her injuries and does not have insurance.

Alderman Donovan said the following in a statement:

"It is sickening to see this unsuspecting worker assaulted so brutally by this individual."

Milwaukee police are actively seeking a known individual. But anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call police at 414-935-7360.