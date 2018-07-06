Strange man bangs on couple’s front door, takes a nap in their truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSTANG, Okla. -- An Oklahoma couple woke up Monday morning after an unknown man started banging on their front door and yelling.

“It definitely startled us, the dogs were going crazy," Albert Kussabage told KFOR.

Around 3 a.m. Thursday, the unknown man spent almost 10 minutes in front of Kussabage's front door, banging and yelling - all on camera.

After the man leaves the porch, he heads to the driveway.

“By the time I got outside, he had climbed up into the back of my truck and he had laid down on a wood pallet," said Kussabage.

That’s when Kussabage finally confronted him.

“I pretty much told him you don’t have to go home, but you can't stay here," he said.

Kussabage says he left after that, and that’s when he called the police and filed a report.

“He wasn’t dangerous. He was inebriated. He clearly wasn’t in his right mind, but I think he just got separated from somebody he knew," Kussabage said.

He says the man came back after the police left and slept in the truck for a couple more hours.

“When you have strange wanderers in the middle of the night, it kind of brings things back to reality, even though you might be in a nice neighborhood, it can happen anywhere," he said.