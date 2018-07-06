‘Very disturbing:’ Loaded gun stolen from vehicle during rash of Mequon break-ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEQUON -- Two vehicles were stolen and seven broken into in one Mequon neighborhood overnight Thursday, July 5. It's the second rash of car break-ins and thefts in the past few weeks in Mequon. In both instances, guns were stolen from vehicles.

"It's kind of surprising and very disturbing," said Loring Talsky, neighbor.

An unexpected crime spree in a quiet Mequon neighborhood.

"It's a really safe neighborhood, nothing like this has ever happened," said Michele Siewert, neighbor.

Overnight Thursday into Friday, two vehicles were stolen and seven others had items taken from them in the Mequon Trail Townhomes, along with a loaded firearm. Police say in all instances, the vehicles were left unlocked.

"Residents need to take precautionary measures and lock their vehicles, make sure they lock their residence up, their garages," said Detective Charles O'Connell, with the Mequon Police Department.

It's the second rash of thefts in the past two weeks. In late June, a vehicle was stolen from Lafayette Place, and a semi-automatic handgun was stolen from a different car off Mequon Square Drive.

"That's concerning," Siewert said. "I don't know why you'd leave a weapon in a car. That's the scariest part."

Neighbors will continue to look out for each other and do their part to stay safe.

"People have them unlocked, people leave their garage doors open, maybe we need to be a little bit more cautious now," Talsky said.

Mequon police tell us no arrests have been made and neighbors didn't see or hear anything suspicious. They are asking anyone with information to give the Mequon Police Department a call at 262-242-3500.