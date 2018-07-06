Wisconsin high court sides with fired conservative professor
MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Friday that Marquette University shouldn’t have fired a conservative professor over his blog post criticizing a student instructor he believed shut down discussion about opposition to gay marriage
The ruling sides with former professor John McAdams and concludes that the Catholic school breached its contract with him guaranteeing academic freedom. The court said McAdams should immediately be reinstated.
McAdams sued the university in 2016, arguing that he lost his job for exercising freedom of speech. Marquette argued that he wasn’t fired for the content of his 2014 post, but because he named the instructor and linked to her personal website that had personal identifying information.
The instructor later received a flood of hateful messages and threats.
Friday’s ruling has been eagerly awaited by conservatives who see universities as liberal havens and by private businesses that want control over employee discipline.
In the November 2014 blog post, McAdams described an interaction between a conservative student and a graduate student instructor of philosophy. The student claimed the instructor refused to allow discussion about opposition to gay marriage during a class and provided McAdams with a recording he secretly made of a conversation with the teacher after the class.
That formed the basis for McAdams’ post, in which he argued that the students’ experience was another example of liberals silencing people whose opinions they disagree with or find offensive. The post included the student-teacher’s name, a link to her personal website and her email address, and it led to a flood of hateful messages.
The threats were bad enough that the university posted a security officer outside of her classroom and she noticeably lost weight. The graduate student eventually moved to another university, where she had to repeat three semesters and revise her PhD thesis.
“Had he written the exact same blog post and not included the student-teacher’s name and contact information he would not have been disciplined,” Ralph Weber, Marquette’s attorney, had argued. “He’s being disciplined for his conduct, not any viewpoint.”
McAdams’ attorney, Rick Esenberg, said that argument was “fundamentally dishonest” and that all McAdams did was link to publicly available information.
McAdams published his post on his personal website, “Marquette Warrior.” His lawsuit argued that he has used the site for more than a decade to condemn political correctness and the silencing of ideas that might be hurtful to protected classes, according to his lawsuit against the school.
McAdams was given the chance to return to work after his suspension, provided he write a letter apologizing for his conduct. The letter was to be shared confidentially with the student instructor, but McAdams refused to write it.
Marquette University released the following statement on this story:
Marquette University statement on Wisconsin Supreme Court decision
“At Marquette University, we are proud that we have taken a stand for our students, our values and our Catholic, Jesuit mission.
“Marquette will comply with the terms of this decision, and it does not change the university’s commitment to the safety and well-being of our students. This is inherent in our mission as a Catholic and Jesuit university. This case has always been about Associate Professor John McAdams’ conduct toward a student teacher. The professor used his personal blog to mock a student teacher, intentionally exposing her name and contact information to a hostile audience that sent her vile and threatening messages. Fearing for her safety, the former student teacher left the university, a significant setback to her academic career and personal well-being.
“To us, it was always clear that the professor’s behavior crossed the line. This was affirmed by a seven-member panel of the professor’s peers, and by a Wisconsin Circuit Court judge. However, in light of today’s decision, Marquette will work with its faculty to re-examine its policies, with the goal of providing every assurance possible that this never happens again.
“This case has never been about academic freedom or a professor’s political views. Had the professor published the same blog without the student-teacher’s name or contact information, he would not have been disciplined. Marquette has been, and always will be, committed to academic freedom. Marquette welcomes a wide variety of views and perspectives and is a place where vigorous, yet respectful, debate happens every day.
“This case has been watched closely by the local and national business community because of its emphasis on private employers’ rights to maintain behavioral standards for employees. This is why the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce and National Association of Manufacturers filed briefs in support of our case. As a private employer, Marquette must have the right to set high standards for conduct and ensure that this never happens to another one of its students. As a university, we will do whatever we can to ensure that this decision does not erode that right.
“This case also is significant to every institution of higher education in the country. The balance of rights and responsibilities of tenured faculty members is a tradition that goes back more than a century. By discarding a contractually established disciplinary process when a professor crosses the line, this decision may significantly harm institutions’ ability to establish and enforce standards of conduct. This is why the Association of Jesuit Colleges and Universities and the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities filed briefs in support of our case.
“Academic freedom must include responsibility. Unfortunately, Marquette can’t undo the significant harm that he caused to the former student teacher’s academic career. We must, however, ensure that this doesn’t happen to another student. Marquette will continue to uphold its values and protect its students.”