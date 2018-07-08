‘Becoming harder to ignore:’ Protesters rally against ICE outside Dodge County Jail

JUNEAU — Protesters gathered outside the Dodge County Jail Saturday, July 7 to rally against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency.

The Dodge County Jail contracts with ICE as a detention facility.

Protesters stood outside chanting, hopeful those inside might be able to hear them.

ICE was created in 2003 as a federal organization promoting Homeland Security, and many have called for the agency to be abolished.

Protesters in Dodge County hope to further the conversation on immigration.

“We recognize that the circumstances are extreme. They’ve been extreme for a long time, but it’s becoming harder and harder for people to ignore,” said John Cook, organizer.

Republicans say they want to keep ICE to keep communities safe and stop illegal immigration.