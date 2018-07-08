‘C.O.P.S. saved us:’ Families of fallen officers get police escort to summer camp especially for them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Families of fallen officers took big steps towards healing on Sunday, July 8 as they got ready to attend a summer camp especially for them.

"This helped me in the best possible way. I couldn't have asked for a better group of friends," said Moriah Edwards.

The 14-year-old flew in from Michigan for her favorite event of the year.

"I've met my best friends, and I talk to them every day through it," said Edwards.

C.O.P.S. Kids Camp is a special kind of camp that's not just for children, but for their parents as well.

"C.O.P.S. Kids Camp is one-of-a-kind. It is built just for kids of fallen officers," said Holly Reed-Stemple, mother.

C.O.P.S., an acronym for "Concerns of Police Survivors" is for those who have lost loved ones who served in law enforcement.

Edwards lost her father several years ago.

"I tell everybody now that C.O.P.S. saved us. We were lost," said Shannon Edwards, Moriah's mother.

"You're in shock. You're dealing with the trauma. My boys were five and nine when my husband was killed," said Reed-Stemple.

Several hundred kids and their parents fly in from across the country to participate in the camp in the Village of Salem Lakes.

"A great balance of therapy and counselling sessions and fun activities for these kids," said Shannon Edwards.

Campers say it's a lot of fun.

"Tubing, fishing, jet skiing. The officers will take you out on their jet ski. We have canoeing, archery, 22s, pistols, BB guns. There's so many things you can do," said Moriah Edwards.

There was a very special escort to get them to camp.

"All the motors here that are lining up -- they'll be ceremonial riders in front of the bus with out lights on," said Jim Hodges with the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

This camp runs primarily through donations. To learn more or to make a contribution, CLICK HERE.