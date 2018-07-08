‘It Can Wait:’ AT&T’s initiative to address distracted driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- We are right in the middle of the 100 deadliest days of the year on the road. Those days span from Memorial Day to Labor Day when accidents by teenagers spike by 15 percent.

Nathan Fricke with AT&T shows some new research and details of what AT&T is doing -- and what we all can do -- to address the growing problem of smartphone distracted driving.

Statistics:

Nearly 9 in 10 people admit to using their smartphones behind the wheel

Nearly 25 % of people don`t see it as a major problem

81% text

64% play music

64% snap/view photos

60% email

50% access social media

47% surf the net

36% watch/stream videos

31% shoot video

28% play games

27% video chat

In the eight years since its inception, AT&T`s 'It Can Wait' campaign has made an impact that we aim to extend moving forward.

Nearly all of those surveyed consider smartphone distracted driving to be dangerous. And the It Can Wait pledge campaign has inspired nearly 26-million personal commitments through a pledge to never drive distracted.

This year's new VR experience TOUR includes 200 stops in the U.S. this year ... including Milwaukee coming up on September 18th. This is the 4th year for the VR tour. The experience is a theatrical and dramatic production that places the viewer in an immersive 3D setting, face-to-face with the dangers of distracted driving.

What can we all do to reduce the impact of the 100 deadliest days ??? Here are 3 things:

Go to ItCanWait.com and take the pledge to ignore your smartphone and devices while driving. Follow on Twitter @itCanWait @nathanfricke1

On that website, you can also download our free AT&T Drive Mode® app that can silence incoming text messages when you`re driving and automatically send a customizable auto-reply message has reached more than 20 million downloads.

Check out the incredible age progression videos on YouTube to see the personal stories of the real impact of this deadly problem, by showing us what victims' lives would be like had they survived the deadly crashes that took their lives. Age Progression Videos on YouTube.