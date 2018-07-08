‘My opponent has made mistakes:’ Randy Bryce addresses arrest record after debate vs. Cathy Myers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE GENEVA -- In just about a month, there is a primary in the race for Paul Ryan's seat in Congress, and one of the Democrats in the race is making headlines. The man known as "Iron Stache" is answering for his time behind bars. Democratic congressional candidate Randy Bryce says he made a mistake 20 years ago. He and his Democratic rival Cathy Myers met for a debate Sunday, July 8 in Lake Geneva.

Bryce became an overnight political sensation, and has used his fame to raise several million dollars in an attempt to replace Ryan.

When Bryce was handcuffed for illegally protesting near Speaker Ryan's Racine office in March, a protest at which his rival was also arrested, it was the ninth time he'd been arrested. Most of the previous issues stemmed from a 1998 drunk driving arrest in Michigan. Three times, he was arrested for driving on a suspended license. He also failed to show up for court twice.

CNN reports Bryce was arrested in 1991 for marijuana possession, property damage, trespassing and theft, though at least some of those charges were dropped.

The arrests never came up during Bryce's first debate with Democratic rival Cathy Myers on Sunday, July 8 in Lake Geneva.

Myers did attack Bryce on other issues, but both candidates focused their criticism on Ryan and President Donald Trump. At one point, they were asked whether they'd vote to impeach the president.

"My answer is yes. I would," said Myers.

"Take back the majority so we can put a stop to what Donald Trump is doing, and I would say impeachment is definitely not off the table," said Bryce.

Afterward, Bryce spoke publicly about his arrest record for the first time.

"I made a mistake 20 years ago and I don't have anything to say other than an apology for it. I made a bad decision," said Bryce.

Myers said she's the stronger candidate.

"My opponent has made mistakes and I think that the problem with that is it's going to be exploited by the Republicans," said Myers.

At this point, we're unaware of any plans for the Republican candidates to debate prior to the primary. Five people filed nomination paperwork: