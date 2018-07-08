Report: Brook Lopez agrees to 1-year deal with Milwaukee Bucks worth $3.4M

DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 13: Brook Lopez #11 of the Los Angeles Lakers takes a shot against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on January 13, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
MILWAUKEE — Yahoo Sports was the first to report 30-year-old Brook Lopez has agreed to a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.
The deal is reportedly worth about $3.4 million.
The long-time Brooklyn Nets player and short-time Los Angeles Lakers player has career averages of almost 18 points and seven rebounds per game.