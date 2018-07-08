× Report: Brook Lopez agrees to 1-year deal with Milwaukee Bucks worth $3.4M

MILWAUKEE — Yahoo Sports was the first to report 30-year-old Brook Lopez has agreed to a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The deal is reportedly worth about $3.4 million.

The long-time Brooklyn Nets player and short-time Los Angeles Lakers player has career averages of almost 18 points and seven rebounds per game.