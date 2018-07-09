‘Donate now:’ Red Cross issues urgent call for blood donors after emergency blood shortage

MILWAUKEE — The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage after a difficult Fourth of July week. The nonprofit has issued an urgent call for eligible donors of all blood types – especially those with blood type O – to give now and help save lives.

“We love it when people walk in and decide to roll up a sleeve and give blood,” said Lizzie Gill, account manager with the American Red Cross.

At Hillside Family Health Center in Milwaukee on Monday, July 9, donors helped replenish the dwindling blood supply.

“Blood is going to hospitals faster than it’s being donated,” said Gill. “We saw about 550 less blood drives last week because of the holiday.”

The American Red Cross has been experiencing a shortage since Independence Day – with holiday celebrations and travel taking a toll on blood supply. This could equal to as many as 15,000 fewer donations than needed, and that need hasn’t changed.

“Every two seconds, someone needs a unit of blood,” said Gill.

Giving blood is simple and quick, too.

“They stick you with a needle and you’re usually out within a half hour — pretty quick,” said Thomas Lord, who donated blood on Monday, July 9.

Lord is a regular donor with the rare and universal donor blood type of O negative.

According to the American Red Cross, type O is the most in-demand blood type and often the first be depleted from hospital shelves during a shortage. Type O negative is the universal blood type and what emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine the blood type of patients in the most serious situations. Type O positive is the most common blood type and can be transfused to Rh-positive patients of any blood type.

“I hope that if I’m ever in the hospital, there’s blood available for me, and for that to work people need to give whenever they can,” said Lord.

“Each and every day, individuals across the country depend on blood and platelet donations for lifesaving treatments and emergency care, so it’s critical that people donate now to meet these needs,” said Laura McGuire with Red Cross Blood Services. “Whether you’ve never donated or give a couple of times a year, you’re needed to give as soon as possible to help save patient lives. Yours may be the donation a patient is counting on.”

That one small act — as tiny as a pin prick — could make all the difference.

“That’s a quick act of heroism and you get to save three lives,” said Gill. “And it really makes an impact, not only on our community but on individuals and families as well.”

How to help

To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). The Red Cross has added about 6,500 additional appointment slots at donation centers and community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks to accommodate more donors. Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate.

