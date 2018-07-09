× Build-A-Bear Workshop to host inaugural ‘pay your age’ event on July 12 only

WAUWATOSA — Build-A-Bear Workshop fans — you’ll want to take advantage of this!

On Thursday, July 12, you can pay your age for any furry friend at Build-A-Bear Workshop!

It’s an inaugural event, and Build-A-Bear officials are calling it “our biggest in-store deal ever.”

The caveat is, you must be a “Bonus Club” member.

If you’re not a “Bonus Club” member, it is free and easy to join. You can join online by CLICKING HERE, or sign up at the workshop.

The offer is valid for one furry friend per guest — on July 12 only, and it’s available at all stores in the United States.

Below are details on the Build-A-Bear Workshop inside Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa:

2500 N. Mayfair Road

Wauwatosa, WI 414-453-2327

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Thursday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

CLICK HERE for much more information.