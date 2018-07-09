Focus on what you love about yourself with these swimsuits for every shape and size

2018 FIFA World Cup Fan Guide ⚽
Posted 10:46 am, July 9, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE -- Forget your perceived flaws and instead, focus on what you love! With help from Macy's, you can find a swimsuit to accentuate your shape.

  • LOOK #1 - ACCENTUATE MY SHOULDERS
    • Cut-away detail at the shoulders/collarbone accentuates strong shoulders and toned arms.
    • Crochet gives the suit some texture, which serves to camouflage too many poolside margaritas.
    • An oversized button-down is a great cover-up, and can be tied at the waist or worn open.
    • Flat slides are a chic trend with a bonus: they pack up easily in your luggage for travel.
  • LOOK #2 - ACCENTUATE MY CURVES
    • Embrace your assets! For well-endowed gals, the deep V neckline accentuates the positive!
    • The deep V neckline can also help to visually lengthen the torso for petite ladies
    • Underwire and molded cups give you shape and support.
    • A lightweight pareo, scarf or wrap tied around your waist gives you some coverage on the way to the pool or beach.
    • A dressed-up version of the flip-flop can go from beach to dinner effortlessly.
  • LOOK #3 - ACCENTUATE MY LEGS
  • The high-leg makes your game appear even longer.
  • Lace-up detail along the sides shows a little skin, visually lengthening the leg, while the tie on the hip draws the eye to your best assets.
  • Wear this crochet hoodie open or zipped up for more coverage.
  • Espadrilles were a huge trend for spring, and they are still going strong. Choose a pair with a heel or platform and you`ll have legs for days.