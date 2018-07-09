GOP Senate candidate joins Gov. Walker in conga line

The latest sign?

A smiling Vukmir joined Walker in a conga line at a party on Saturday night and blasted a photo of it on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Vukmir is looking directly at the camera, giving a thumbs up with her left hand, while her right hand is on Walker’s shoulder who is leading the line.

Vukmir says in her Facebook post that she’s “Heading up the conga line and celebrating America with Scott Walker and our conservative grassroots!”

Walker’s wife, Tonette, has endorsed Vukmir and his son, Alex, works for her campaign.

But Walker hasn’t endorsed in her primary fight against Delafield management consultant Kevin Nicholson.