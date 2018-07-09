‘Not easy to get through:’ 25 new Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputies celebrate graduation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It was a big night Monday, July 9 for the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, as 25 new deputies graduated.

Acting Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt led the swearing-in ceremony at the Peck Welcome Center at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

The day brought a lot of relief, as training has its challenges.

"They've gone through hundreds of hours of training. They've worked hard and they've had to pass a lot of tests, quite frankly. It's not easy to get through this academy," said Schmidt.

Congratulations to all the new deputies and their families!