MCSO: Chicago man accused of driving drunk, wrong way on I-94

MILWAUKEE — A Chicago man was arrested after officials say he was driving the wrong way on I-94 while drunk early Friday morning, July 6.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 4:30 a.m., officials spotted the 24-year-old driver stopped on the westbound I-94 off-ramp to Highway 100, before making a U-turn on the ramp — traveling the wrong way.

A deputy made efforts to protect the cars behind the wrong-way driver, and he eventually stopped. Officials say he was “mumbling incoherently” and a preliminary breath test found his blood alcohol content at .21 percent, more than twice the legal limit.

The Chicago man was arrested and faces a felony charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, operating while intoxicated – first offense, driving wrong way on divided highway and reckless driving endangering safety.