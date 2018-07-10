Milwaukee County supervisor introduces resolution to oppose Trump administration’s immigration policy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Several Milwaukee County officials are speaking out against the Trump administration's immigration policy.

Milwaukee County Supervisor Sylvia Ortiz-Velez introduced a resolution Tuesday, July 10 to oppose the administration's stance on how it treats immigrant children in federal detention.

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele said should it pass, he will happily sign it.

"You can be on any side of the immigration debate, but no human being on the planet can think it is a healthy or a good idea to separate parents from their children -- whatever side of the border you think anyone should be on," said Abele.

The resolution calls on Governor Scott Walker to stop all Wisconsin National Guard troops from enforcing the immigration policies, and calls fro the Trump administration to reunite detained kids with their parents.