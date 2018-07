‘Our whole house shook:’ Several taken to hospitals after explosion in Sun Prairie; no deaths reported

SUN PRAIRIE — A massive fire broke out in a suburb of Madison, Wisconsin, on Tuesday after witnesses said they heard a loud boom.

Witnesses said the boom around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday shook Sun Prairie. A large plume of smoke was rising from the downtown area in the community of about 30,000 people.

Firefighters from Sun Prairie and surrounding communities were responding to the blaze. Details were not immediately clear, and law enforcement and fire officials were not available for comment.

BREAKING: Wisconsin authorities: Several people taken to hospitals after an explosion in a Madison suburb, but no deaths reported — The Associated Press (@AP) July 11, 2018

Police blocked off downtown streets from traffic and onlookers. The area has several businesses including bars and restaurants.

#UPDATE 45 seniors from the Sun Prairie Health Care Center are being brought to the Dean Clinic on Tower Drive. #nbc15 pic.twitter.com/C3TITg6ycp — Morgan Wolfe (@Morgan_Wolfe_) July 11, 2018

Steve Owen, 60, who owns Sun City Cyclery and Skates in downtown Sun Prairie, said he saw firefighters and police officers on the street and then the explosion happened. He said the building across from his shop “literally lifted up.”

He said the force of the blast knocked him back in his chair and that he ran outside and saw a ball of fire.

“People were scrambling,” said Owen, who lives above his shop.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross has set up a “reception center” at Sacred Heart Church and School for displaced residents.

Sun Prairie explosion – revised reception site: evacuated families can go to Sacred Heart Church & School, 219 Columbus St. for water, snacks & other resources as this situation develops. (NOTE: this is a change from previous site location.) — Red Cross – Wisconsin (@RedCrossWIS) July 11, 2018

Jill Thompson, 56, who lives about two blocks from where the blast occurred, said, “It shook the whole building. I thought someone had hit the building with their vehicle. We seen the smoke immediately.”

The area is about half a block from City Hall.

