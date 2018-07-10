Prosecutors: Man accused of shooting another man during an argument over ‘whose glasses looked cheaper’

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man prosecutors say is prohibited from possessing a firearm is accused of shooting another man at a gas station during an argument about glasses.

Samuel Johnson, 27, of Milwaukee, faces one count of first degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim told investigators he was at a gas station near Lisbon and Meinecke on July 16, when he and another man, identified as Johnson, argued about whose glasses looked cheaper. The victim said they called each other names, and Johnson “shot at him many times.” The victim was struck in the thigh and hospitalized for treatment of his gunshot wound.

Prosecutors say investigators recovered 10 .40 caliber casings at the scene.

Investigators were able to take a look at surveillance video from the gas station, and compared that with a booking photo of Johnson — concluding that Johnson matched the description of the shooter. They also took a look at a Facebook page filled with “selfies” which matched the booking photo. In some of the photos, Johnson was wearing the same shoes, pants, belt, shirt and glasses the shooter was wearing in the surveillance video.

A second witness identified Johnbson as the shooter via a photo array.

The complaint says on July 2, officers spotted Johnson exiting a home near 30th and Capitol — his sister’s home. Police obtained and executed a search warrant at that home, and found a plastic tote in a bedroom with a photo of Johnson and a health card belonging to him. They also recovered a Glock model 27 .40 caliber pistol.

The pistol was compared with casings recovered at the gas station and it was determined that the casings were likely fired from that weapon.

The complaint notes that Johnson was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a conviction for possession of THC in 2013.

Johnson made his initial appearance in court on July 7. A preliminary hearing was set for July 13, and cash bond was set at $20,000.