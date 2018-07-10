Saz’s Hospitality Group to be exclusive caterer and operator for UWM’s Jan Serr Studio

MILWAUKEE — Saz’s Hospitality Group announced a new partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts, making them the exclusive caterer and operator for a new private events and performance space coming to the city’s east side.

According to a news release, the new Jan Serr Studio will be located on the top floor of the UWM Kenilworth Square East Building above the original 1914 Ford Model T plan. The industrial-meets-modern space offers guests floor-to-ceiling panoramic views of Lake Michigan and the Downtown Milwaukee skyline.

“We are so pleased to announce this partnership with UWM. We look forward to providing mutual clients and guests with a phenomenal, personalized experience at Jan Serr Studio,” said Joe Brueggemann, catering director and COO for Saz’s Catering. “We know guests will fall in love with the space, its incredible views of the East Side, and the exceptional service we’re consistently recognized for.”

Additional amenities, the news release says, include an open concept floor plan, penthouse balcony and fully customizable service options, making the location perfect for weddings, galas and corporate, social, and fundraising events.

“Jan Serr Studio will give those celebrating a special occasion an incredible space to show off their imagination and provide epic views that will only add to its impressive charm. Our attention to detail and passion for creative event planning will be an excellent complement to such a versatile space,” said Ed McIntosh, who is leading the event planning team for Saz’s Catering.

Jan Serr Studio, named after UWM Department of Art & Design alumna and visual artist Jan Serr, was added to the UWM Kenilworth Square East Building in 2016 as part of a generous donation to the UWM Peck School of the Arts. Outside of formal and private events, Jan Serr Studio will function as a technologically integrated performance venue showcasing works from a diverse group of university and community artists. The space also offers a small theater for intimate performances and a first floor gallery grand entrance to welcome guests.

Jan Serr Studio is currently booking events for Fall 2018 through 2019 with plans to open early October 2018. For additional information about Jan Serr Studio, CLICK HERE.